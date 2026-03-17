Google announces it's behind massive data center proposal in Van Buren Township

Google announced Tuesday that it is looking at joining a proposed 280-acre data center in Van Buren Township announced last year.

Related: Full coverage of data centers across metro Detroit here

According to Google, the data center operations will be served by 2.7 gigawatts of new resources for the grid.

DTE said Tuesday that the company is preparing to file energy contracts with the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Last month, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission passed the site plan for the data center proposal, which is being called "Project Cannoli," with a 5-2 vote.

Watch below: Data center plan heads to Van Buren Township board despite community opposition

Data center plan heads to Van Buren Township board despite community opposition

The proposed development by Panattoni Development would include five buildings on currently vacant land and is projected to become the largest taxpayer in Van Buren Township and one of the top five taxpayers in Wayne County.

"We look forward to working with Michiganders to bring new technologies and energy directly to the grid. We are confident that energy growth and ratepayer protection can go hand-in-hand," Google said in a post on Tuesday.

According to DTE, the next steps after the filings will be review from the MPSC, which will include comments from the community and other stakeholders.