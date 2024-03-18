Watch Now
GOP Michigan Supreme Court Justice David Viviano will not seek re-election

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File
Posted at 8:42 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 08:42:20-04

Michigan Supreme Court Justice David Viviano announced he will not seek re-election in 2024.

Viviano, 52, is one of three Conservative members on the seven-member bench.

He was originally appointed to the court in 2013 by Gov. Rick Snyder and then re-elected in 2014 to serve out the rest of the term and in 2016 for another eight-year term.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as a member of the Michigan Supreme Court. I am grateful to everyone who has supported and encouraged me during my nearly two-decade career in public service, most importantly my wife, Neran, and our four children," Zahra said in a statement Although I have respectfully disagreed with many of the Court’s decisions in recent years, it has been a privilege to participate in the discussion of legal issues of major significance to our state. I remain committed to the rule of law, and am optimistic about the future.”

Michigan Supreme Court justices serve eight-year terms and are nominated by state political parties but elected on the nonpartisan section of the ballot.

There will be two seats up for grabs in the November election. Justice Kyra Harris Bolden was appointed to the bench by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a replacement for retiring Justice Bridget Mary McCormack. Bolden will face re-election to serve out the rest of McCormack's term through 2029.

