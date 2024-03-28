GOP rep. claimed a flight at DTW carried 'illegal invaders.' It was actually a Sweet 16 team

A viral post on X Wednesday night by Michigan State Rep. Matt Maddock falsely claimed a flight with undocumented immigrants arrived at Detroit Metro Airport and loaded three buses.

The flight, in fact, carried the Gonzaga men's basketball team, in town for the Sweet 16 in Detroit. Allegiant Air, the airline depicted in the photo, confirmed to 7 Action News that the plane was carrying the team.

Maddock is a Republican who represents White Lake, Highland Township, Milford Township and Commerce Township.

He tweeted "three busses just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro," tagging Michigan Republican Party Chair Pete Hoekstra, with no evidence.

According to FlightRadar24, the flight flew from Spokane, Wash., where Gonzaga is located, to Detroit Metro Airport and landed around 7:30 p.m. before taxiing to the area on the east side of the airport.

We reached out to the Michigan Republican Party for a statement and have not heard back at the time of publishing.

After the tweet began going viral, Maddock posted at 10:47 a.m. Thursday, doubling down saying in part, "since we can't trust the Fake News to investigate, citizens will."

Progress Michigan Executive Director San Inglot released a statement on Thursday regarding the tweet that said in part, "it’s important to acknowledge the dangerous rhetoric he used while spreading his misinformation."