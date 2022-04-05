Watch
GOP Rep. Fred Upton, who represents Southwest Michigan, announces retirement

Fred Upton
Susan Walsh/AP
Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., left, speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, May 3, 2017.
Fred Upton
Posted at 6:29 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 18:29:59-04

(WXYZ) — Republican Rep. Fred Upton from Michigan is retiring. Upton, 68, represents Michigan's 6th district in Southwest Michigan and has spent 35 years in Congress.

“Even the best stories has a last chapter. This is it for me," Upton said on the House Floor on Tuesday.

He added, “Someone asked my wife, Amey, what would be the next chapter. She said, ‘and they lived happily ever after.’”

Read Upton's full remarks here.

He is a Moderate Republican and was one of the few House members who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Before he was in Congress, he worked for President Ronald Reagan in the Office of Management and Budget.

