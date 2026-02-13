Gordie Howe International Bridge delays could cost millions weekly, report shows

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Commercial truck drivers and trade experts are voicing concerns about potential delays to the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, as a new report estimates the economic fallout could reach $6 million to $7 million each week.

The bridge, which has been under construction since 2018 and was paid for by Canada, would significantly reduce traffic congestion and provide major benefits to the auto industry when it opens. However, President Donald Trump has suggested the opening could be delayed, citing Canadian trade talks with China and what he calls boycotts on U.S.-made liquor.

I spoke with commercial truck drivers in southwest Detroit, where hundreds cross the Ambassador Bridge daily, to understand the impact of potential delays.

"Do you want it open as soon as possible?" I asked one driver.

"ASAP," he responded. "It's very hard for us right now. It's heavy traffic, construction everywhere."

The drivers transport a wide variety of products that affect consumers on both sides of the border, from automotive robots to food and construction materials.

When asked about the president's suggestion to delay the bridge opening, one driver said Trump "is a smart man, knows what's going on. He's a business man."

Patrick Anderson with Anderson Economic Group released a new report detailing the potential economic impact of delays.

"Our estimates are that you have unavoidable costs between six and seven million dollars every week," Anderson said.

Anderson explained that delays would represent a "setback for a lot of the auto industry that's been anticipating this" as well as "for taxpayers, particularly in Canada that have been financing it."

For years, owners of the Ambassador Bridge have spent millions campaigning against the opening of a second span. I reached out to them to ask about alleged conversations with the U.S. commerce secretary this week aimed at delaying the bridge opening, but I'm still awaiting a response.

The new bridge is already behind its original schedule, and no official opening date has been announced.

"There is no date yet for the bridge, so nothing has been lost yet. Of course, everyone involved knows that there are some significant trade frictions right now between the U.S. and Canada," Anderson said.

Anderson says the toll of continued delays is hard to overstate and hopes more delays can be avoided as both countries work through trade tensions.

Truck drivers say with so much at stake, they're monitoring the situation closely each day as they continue their daily crossings between the U.S. and Canada.

