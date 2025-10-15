Gordie Howe International Bridge opening delayed until early 2026, officials say

(WXYZ) — The opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge has been delayed to early 2026, officials confirmed to 7 News Detroit this week.

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority Chief Relations Officer Heather Grondin said in a statement that the construction is expected to be complete this year.

"2026. The exact opening date will depend on our ongoing quality reviews, testing and commissioning. As is standard practice on large complex projects, we are currently focused on commissioning and testing to ensure we identify as many potential issues as possible for us to resolve before the opening of the bridge," the statement reads.

According to the WDBA, the agency. is also providing both U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Canada Border Services Agency "sufficient time to be ready to operate this new and modern land border crossing."

Recently, crews finished installing the lights on the bridge and have been testing them. People driving in the Southwest Detroit area will see the bridge lit up.

According to bridge officials, the crossing will also have dynamic lane signs that allow the flow of traffic to change as needed, based on volume on the bridge.