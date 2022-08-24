Watch Now
Gothic-style castle for sale in Oakland Township for $2.5 million

2009 Victoria Hill in Oakland Township. Photos courtesy Dylan Tent.
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — You could be the king or queen of your own castle in metro Detroit.

A gothic-style castle on Victoria Hill Drive in Oakland Township is now for sale for $2.5 million.

The sprawling estate, known as Leblanc Castle, sits on 6.25 acres and is surrounded by woods. There are five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms in the 6,106-square-foot home.

There are a total of 26 rooms and five fireplaces inside the 60-foot-tall building. With spiral staircases, hidden rooms, chandeliers, a hot tub, a wine cellar and of course a full set of armor, this castle looks like it could be in a movie.

There's a bonus building sitting next to the home that serves as a workshop or storage space. To learn more about this listing, visit sothebysrealty.com.

