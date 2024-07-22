Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorses VP Kamala Harris for president

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the new Democratic nominee for president.

In a statement issued Monday morning, Whitmer's "Fight Like Hell PAC" issued a statement that said she is "fired up to endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States."

WATCH BELOW: Michigan voters advocate for Governor Whitmer joining the presidential ticket

Michigan voters advocate for Governor Whitmer joining presidential ticket

It comes after President Joe Biden made a surprise announcement on Sunday afternoon that he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

You can read Whitmer's full statement below.

Many other prominent Michigan Democrats have endorsed Harris to be the next president, including both Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, Reps. Dan Kildee, Debbie Dingell, Haley Stevens, Elissa Slotkin, Hillary Sholten and Shri Thanedar, plus Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes.

WATCH BELOW: Governor Whitmer reacts to Biden dropping out of the race

Governor Whitmer reacts to Biden's announcement

Whitmer's name has been floated as a potential replacement for Biden, but many prominent Democrats across the country have supported Harris.