Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorses VP Kamala Harris for president

After President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek re-election in the 2024 presidential race, many voters wondered who would take his place.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 22, 2024

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the new Democratic nominee for president.

In a statement issued Monday morning, Whitmer's "Fight Like Hell PAC" issued a statement that said she is "fired up to endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States."

It comes after President Joe Biden made a surprise announcement on Sunday afternoon that he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

You can read Whitmer's full statement below.

Many other prominent Michigan Democrats have endorsed Harris to be the next president, including both Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, Reps. Dan Kildee, Debbie Dingell, Haley Stevens, Elissa Slotkin, Hillary Sholten and Shri Thanedar, plus Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes.

Whitmer's name has been floated as a potential replacement for Biden, but many prominent Democrats across the country have supported Harris.

