Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposes suspending sales tax on school supplies ahead of school year

(WXYZ) — In honor of the start of the school, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed suspending Michigan's sales tax on school supplies.

The proposal is part of her MI Back to School Plan.

“As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money out of pocket,” Governor Whitmer said. “That’s why I’m putting forward the MI Back to School Plan, which includes a proposal to temporarily suspend the sales tax on school supplies. Getting this done would lower costs for parents, teachers, and students right now, and ensure that they have the resources to succeed."

The plan will help Michigan families and educators save on classroom items such as paper, crayons, pencils, and computers.

According to a Deloitte report, parents and families were expected to spend up to $661 per child on school supplies this year. This is a $49 increase compared to last year's average of $612 per child.