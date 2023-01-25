Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver State of the State address at 7 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is delivering her annual State of the State address Wednesday evening.

The governor's speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. and can be watched live on wxyz.com.

Her speech will take place in the Michigan House chambers in front of a joint session of the state House and Senate with Democrats in the majority.

Whitmer will likely speak about gun violence, education — specifically pre-K for all — international investment and roads.

Whitmer held roundtables this week with Michigan residents to discuss issues and their concerns.

7 Action News anchor Carolyn Clifford spoke with the governor ahead of her address about how she plans to move the state forward in the next four years.

Exclusive interview with Whitmer:



This will be Whitmer's fifth State of the State and first of her second term.