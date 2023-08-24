Gov. Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center in response to flooding

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center after areas across Southeast Michigan were flooded due to heavy rainfall.

It was activated Thursday at 5 p.m., according to the state. Staff with the SEOC are monitoring the situation and are working with state and local officials to help communities get the resources they need.

“Activating the State Emergency Operations Center ensures we can support communities in Southeast Michigan as they respond to the impacts of flooding,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We will get first responders and emergency crews on the ground the resources they need to keep people safe. Safety is our top priority, and we will get through this together.”

The center is located in Lansing and is overseen by the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

Streets and highways in Southeast Michigan were flooded after heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday, causing some to close. Several businesses were also forced to close.

Another round of storms is expected Thursday night.

Officials say they are working to pump water from freeways that are closed.

More information on how to prepare during an emergency disaster can be found on the state’s website.