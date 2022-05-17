Gov. Whitmer Announces Michigan Submitted Seven Nominations for New Alternative Fuel Corridors 

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced today that Michigan has submitted seven nominations for new Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC).

AFC’s are transportation routes to build an electric vehicle charging infrastructure using the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funds received through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The nominations, Whitmer says, will help improve the overall driving experience for Michiganders, while creating jobs and improving and decarbonizing Michigan’s economy.

“Today’s AFC nominations will help Michigan continue leading the future of mobility and electrification by making our roads and bridges more accessible to electric vehicles,” said Governor Whitmer. “The corridors will complement our ongoing efforts to fix our transportation infrastructure, install electric vehicle chargers, and create tens of thousands of good-paying auto jobs. We will keep getting things done to keep Michiganders safe on the road, rebuild our roads and bridges, and grow our economy.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation will implement AFC’s through a collaboration with the Michigan Infrastructure Office (MIO).

"MDOT is eager for this next step of not only fixing the roads but also making them more accessible to the growing electric vehicle market," said Paul C. Ajegba, MDOT transportation director. "MDOT fully supports the governor's continued push to make Michigan the leader in electric and connected mobility. Not only will this expand and improve Michigan's economy, but it will also improve safety, which is always our top concern."

MIO, established in January by Whitmer, will ensure resources sent to Michigan under the IIJA, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan, are used effectively and efficiently to repair roads and bridges, replace lead pipes, expand high-speed internet and build up EV charging infrastructure.

“We are excited to do our part to make Michigan’s roads more EV-friendly as a higher adoption of electric vehicles becomes more and more prevalent,” said Zachary Kolodin, chief infrastructure officer & director of the Michigan Infrastructure Office . “This is an essential part of our future, and these nominations that have been submitted for the new AFCs are just another step we’re taking to make sure Michigan remains at the forefront of the mobility industry.”

The seven nominees were chosen with a focus on supporting EV adoption and the elimination of range anxiety and to amplify the role Michigan currently holds as part of a national and regional EV network.

The seven nominees are:

US-31 (from ~Manistee north/northeast to US-131)

US-131 (from ~Petoskey north to Mackinac Bridge)

US-2 (from Mackinac Bridge west to WI)

US-127 (from ~Roscommon south to ~Jackson)

I-275 (from I-696 south to I-75)

I-696 (from I-94 in Macomb Co. west to I-275)

Extending the current I-94 AFC (from Detroit to the Blue Water Bridge)

Through the Alternative Fuel Corridor process, Michigan has nominated corridors for five of the past six years and has successfully designated portions of I-94, I-96, I-69, I-75 and US-131. These designations included segments that were either “pending” — meaning there was potential for more fueling/charging infrastructure — or “ready,” meaning the minimum number of services required were already present along the corridor. There are also designations along these corridors for LPG and other non-traditional fuels.

Map of current AFC routes can be seen here

All of the already existing and newly designated AFCs will support Michigan’s involvement in the Regional Electric Vehicle – Midwest compact. REV-Midwest states are working together to develop a multi-state network of EV charging to support EV adoption and fleet electrification, future-proof interstate and international commerce and travel.