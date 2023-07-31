Gov. Whitmer calls July 31 to August 6 “Buy Michigan Week”

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced July 31 to Aug. 6 will be known as “Buy Michigan Week.” The designation encourages Michiganders to buy locally, help small businesses grow and maintain jobs in Michigan.

“Local small businesses, including retailers, are the lifeblood of our cities and towns. Shopping at Michigan stores means that money stays in our communities and helps our friends and neighbors succeed,” said State Rep. Jason Hoskins, chair of the House Economic Development and Small Business Committee in a statement.

The idea for the week builds on the state experiencing small business growth with over 150,000 Michiganders applying to start a small business.

“Michigan made products—from cars to cherries—power our economy and share our story with the rest of the world,” said Whitmer in a press release. “From innovative, world-leading companies to small businesses that are the anchors of our communities, Michigan businesses have a huge impact on our state. Small businesses, specifically, make up about 98% of businesses in Michigan, employ half of our state’s workforce, and grow the middle class. Because of entrepreneurs and small business owners in cities and towns across the state, Michigan’s unemployment is the lowest it has been in 23 years. During Buy Michigan week, I encourage every Michigander to support local small businesses and take a little extra pride in Michigan-made products this week.”

Michigan’s unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in June, a 23-year low. The state’s labor force grew by 23,000 along with the economy adding 76,000 jobs over the years.