Gov. Whitmer establishes new education department to improve MI student outcomes

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order Tuesday to create the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential (MiLEAP), a new initiative to help improve long-term student outcomes, develop talent and grow the economy.

MiLEAP, the governor’s office said, will be led by a director appointed by the governor. MiLEAP will be made up of the Office of Childhood Education, Office of Higher Education and Office of Education Partnerships.

“For too long, we have thought of education as K-12, but we know that’s not good enough. I’m establishing MiLEAP today because we need to get every kid started early, in pre-K, so they succeed in kindergarten, have paths after graduation to get higher education tuition-free, and forge strong partnerships with our employers so they can get a good-paying, high-skill, and in-demand job. MiLEAP will help our learning ecosystem take the jump to the next level as we grow our economy and build a brighter future for Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer in a press release.

MiLEAP will partner with the Michigan Department of Education and State Board of Education. This new department will work with the Growing Michigan Together Council and look to strengthen preschool to postsecondary learning while aiming to grow the state’s economy and population.

“The new Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) will empower all of us to align the necessary partnerships, resources, and relationships to ensure every Michigan child has an amazing future. Together, with MiLEAP, we can give the same care and consideration to each decision we make as if it were to impact the future of our own children,” Dr. John Severson, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Districts said in a press release.

Here's how the governor’s office says MiLEAP will impact youth throughout Michigan:

At 2 years old, MiLEAP will help families with young children get access to quality, affordable childcare by coordinating resources for Michigan’s youngest learners. Then, the 2-year-old will enroll in free pre-K thanks to investments in the recent, bipartisan budget that takes steps to deliver pre-K for all kids at age 4. This will help ensure parents are confident their child will show up at kindergarten ready to thrive.

At 12 years old, MiLEAP will ensure public school students in Michigan have the community-support they need to reach their full potential. For example, MiLEAP will allow 12-year-olds to have access to before and after school programming that is affordable and connected to their interests. Instead of leaving students with questions about the education they will need after high school, MiLEAP will help them learn about future career paths during their after-school program.

At 22 years old, MiLEAP creates affordable paths for students to help pursue an education and get the support they need to graduate on-time and pursue a career.

According to the governor’s office, the goals of the new department is to improve kindergarten readiness, expand the Sixty by 30 program by helping people earn a skill certificate or degree from a higher education program tuition free, and to prioritize partnerships to help students succeed.