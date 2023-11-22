Gov. Whitmer requests a special election to fill two vacancies in Michigan's House of Representatives

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Governor Whitmer sent a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Wednesday requesting a special election to fill two vacant seats in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Results from the November 7 election caused the vacancies in Michigan's House Districts 13 and 25.

Recently sworn in as the City of Warren’s ninth and first female mayor, Lori Stone previously represented Michigan’s 13th House District. Kevin Coleman, former State Representative who represented Michigan’s 25th House District, was elected as mayor in Westland.

"The Michigan Legislature had one of the most productive sessions in Michigan history thanks to Michiganders who elected leaders, like state representatives Coleman and Stone, to get things done on the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives," Governor Whitmer said. "As we look ahead to 2024, these special elections will ensure that Michiganders in the 13th and 25th districts have representation in Lansing working for them as soon as possible. I look forward to working with the next representatives from these districts when voters elect them in the new year."

Whitmer has requested a special primary election to take place on January 30, 2024, and the general election to be held on April 16, 2024.

