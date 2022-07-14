(WXYZ) — Under a new executive order, the state of Michigan is refusing to extradite anyone involved in an abortion to other states if those states attempt to prosecute.

This order will protect women from Texas, Oklahoma, and other faraway places. It also keeps their doctors out of legal trouble.

Pro-life organizations in Michigan say their mission was never to punish women seeking abortions, but rather providers who break the law.

"Abortions are happening in Michigan. 95 babies are going to die today in abortion clinics. 95 tomorrow, and 95 yesterday. And that's what this governor is pushing," Legislative Director of Right to Life of Michigan Genevieve Marnon said.

Since the day Roe v. Wade was overturned, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to "fight like hell" to protect abortion rights.

While she fights to make it permanently legal in Michigan, she's also taking action elsewhere.

The governor now says the state won't cooperate with other states who make it illegal, signing an order that refuses to offer women and their providers up for punishment.

"Really grateful to have a partner in Governor Whitmer in protecting access to abortion," Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan Nicole Wells Stallworth said.

This order protects employees from organizations like Planned Parenthood which assist in abortions for out-of-state patients. A huge relief as they see a 50% jump in abortion requests since the ruling came down and an influx of out-of-state patients, coming from as far away as Oklahoma and Texas for procedures.

"This is a really important move that the governor has made to make sure people from other states are protected in addition to Michiganders and we're really grateful for that," Stallworth said.

While it's unclear if any states would attempt to extradite Michigan providers, there's still gray area when it comes to shipping abortion pills over state lines.

For the time being, abortion itself remains legal in Michigan, and providers are protected.

"This would be affecting the abortionists who are breaking the laws of other states and Gretchen Whitmer wants to protect people from being charged criminally for breaking the law," Marnon said.

The temporary injunction keeping abortion legal here in Michigan could be revoked as the Republican-led legislature appealed the injunction just last week.

If revoked, abortion in all cases except when "necessary to preserve the life of such woman" would be against the law.