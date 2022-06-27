Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately consider a lawsuit that aims to protect abortion rights in the state.

She also is asking the court for clarity after confusion coming from county prosecutors and health providers who may misunderstand the current legal status of abortion in Michigan.

Abortion currently remains legal due to an injunction from the Michigan Court of Claims.

“Right now, abortion remains safe and legal in Michigan because of a court order temporarily blocking enforcement of the state’s 1931 abortion ban,” said Governor Whitmer. “But in the wake of the decision in Dobbs overturning Roe, certain county prosecutors and health providers have expressed confusion about the current legal status of abortion in Michigan. This only underscores the need for the Michigan Supreme Court to act now, which is why I sent a notice to the court urging them to immediately take up my lawsuit and decide if access to abortion is protected under the Michigan Constitution. Getting this done will put an end to any confusion and ensure that Michiganders, health providers, and prosecutors understand the law.”

Back in May, a state judge granted the preliminary injunction in a suit brought by Planned Parenthood against Michigan’s unconstitutional 1931 law criminalizing abortion.

The injunction temporarily blocks the ban.

Governor Whitmer is fighting to permanently protect abortion in Michigan.

