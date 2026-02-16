ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A partial government shutdown is impacting the Department of Homeland Security after funding expired Friday, leaving Transportation Security Administration agents and other federal workers without pay while lawmakers remain deadlocked over immigration enforcement.

Watch Tiarra's report and Faraz Javed's report below

Government shutdown affects DHS as TSA agents work without pay at Detroit Metro Airport

Government shutdown affects DHS as TSA agents work without pay at Detroit Metro Airport

The shutdown affects key DHS agencies, including TSA, FEMA, and the U.S. Coast Guard. Despite not receiving paychecks, TSA agents at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport continued reporting to work.

"We figured no need to take a chance, so get here early and give ourselves time," said Patrick Megally, a Troy resident traveling to Florida.

Megally arrived at the airport early after hearing about the shutdown to ensure his family had enough time to get through security checkpoints.

WXYZ

Other travelers expressed confidence based on previous shutdown experiences.

"During the last shutdown, I didn't have any problems at all, and that was a much longer shutdown, so I'm optimistic," said Sarah Sampsel, who was traveling from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

WXYZ Sarah Sampsel

David Fishman, owner of Royal Oak-based Cadillac Travel Group, said the immediate impact should be minimal but warned travelers could face significant delays if the shutdown extends into March or April during spring break season.

"Look at potentially taking the first flight out, sometimes that helps with things in the morning, getting there. Second of all, you're going to have to get to the airport a lot earlier because if there's shortage in TSA personnel at security, then you're going to have those long delays," Fishman said.

WXYZ David Fishman

Meanwhile, Sampsel has this message for TSA employees during these uncertain times.

"We really appreciate the fact that they still come to work with so much uncertainty, and my experience is they do it with a smile and still really helpful," Sampsel said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.