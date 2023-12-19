Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist reflect on wins in 2023, look toward 2024

(WXYZ) — As 2024 approaches, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist sat down with reporters to talk about the strides they have made in 2023 and their hopes for 2024.

"It’s hard. It’s been a historic year, but I think putting money back in people’s pockets has been really important especially as we’ve been dealing with a lot of inflation. It’s moving in the right direction but I think that’s a big deal," said Governor Whitmer when asked what she's most proud of accomplishing in 2023. "Fundamental rights: the right to make your own decisions about your body, the right to be respected and protected under the law for the LGBT community, the crown act, not to be discriminated against and voting rights."

"I’m excited about what we’ve been able to do for education," added Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist when asked the same question. "Fifth year in a row of having the highest per-student funding. That means more money for every child for books, resources to better support their teachers and help strengthen Michigan's public education system. Then, unique this year, for the first time ever: free breakfast and free lunch for every child in Michigan public schools. That’s 1.4 million kids."

Gilchrist also noted the changes the administration has been able to make when it comes to access to early education.

"By the time our term is finished, we will have universal pre-k in here, in the state of Michigan and that is a game changer for laying a foundation for kids and education because you can be an early leader. It also is a way to make sure kids know that there are other adults in their life and in their community who care for them and care about their success," said Gilchrist.

One of the landmark legislation changes marking the Whitmer administration in 2023 was altering the constitution to protect reproductive freedom.

"18 months ago, it was a very dire situation. We know that the Dobbs decision eviscerated Roe v Wade. We know that Michigan had a law that from 1931 that had no exceptions for rape or incest. We would’ve gone from a pro-choice state to one of the most restrictive in the country. So, we mobilized," Whitmer started." I filed a lawsuit so abortion was never illegal for a single day during that period of time. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU and thousands of volunteers and donors from across the state organized, collected signatures and the people overwhelmingly amended our constitution and re-elected us and a lot of other pro-choice leaders so not only did we protect the right we expanded that."

"Where do we stand in the today of things when it comes to inflation," 7 Action News Reporter Whitney Burney asked.

"I think everyone knows: one politician cannot fix global inflation. But what we can do is continue solving problems that create costs for people. For instance, repealing the retirement tax, quintupling the working families tax credit," said Whitmer. "Inflation is coming down, which is good. We’re seeing take-home pay going up, very low unemployment. So there are a lot of positive signs, but our work is to make sure people are really feeling it."

Whitmer and Gilchrist say while they are happy to have checked several things off of their to-do list, there is still plenty of work to be completed including working to attract more talent and projects to grow the state of Michigan.

"We gotta get the budget done. I’d love to see us make some more strides when it comes to supporting working families and bringing costs down. We also need to have tools so we can keep competing and winning these big projects that are good-paying jobs," said Whitmer. "Our mindset is no matter who the leaders are what the makeup is in the legislature our center is what’s the right thing to do for the people of Michigan. So I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do and we’re going to stay at it."