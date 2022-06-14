Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in June to lower the cost of groceries

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday additional assistance in June to lower the cost of groceries for eligible families.

Michigan families who are eligible for assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment.

The extra assistance will help approximately 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.

“Michiganders will continue to be able to put food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government. In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “I know Michiganders need real relief right now, which is why I have put forward proposals to send a $500 rebate from our additional revenue back to working families and suspend the sales tax on gas to lower prices at the pump. I will work with anyone to lower costs for Michiganders and get things done that make a real difference in their lives.”

Eligible residents began receiving additional food assistance back in 2020 and started receiving extra benefits in May of 2021.

Benefits on Bridge Cards will be available starting June 11-20. The benefits will be loaded on the cards as a separate payment from the assistance that was provided earlier this month.

Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households that received more than $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

There is no need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. You can check your benefits balance by visiting www.michigan.gov/MIBridges

