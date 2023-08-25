Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Wayne and Monroe counties in wake of Thursday's storm

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Wayne and Monroe counties in the wake of the severe storms that brought heavy rain to much of Michigan.

It may be expanded to additional communities as the damage from the storms is assessed.

“Communities across Michigan were hit hard by torrential downpours and damaging winds,” said Governor Whitmer in a news release. “This emergency declaration will ensure state resources are available as quickly as possible to help Michiganders in need. I want to thank all the first responders and emergency crews who hard through the night to save lives. We will recover and rebuild together.”

The storms brought heavy rain and high winds, causing flooding, downed trees and power lines, and damage to homes and infrastructure.

According to the state, declaring a local state of emergency activates local emergency response and recovery plans and by declaring a state of emergency, Governor Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated areas.

The declaration ensures the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division will coordinate state efforts.

You can read the full executive order below:

