Governor Whitmer named on "hit list" of suspect accused of killing Wisconsin judge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell were all named on a “hit list" found by police in the vehicle of a suspect accused of killing former Wisconsin Judge John Roemer in his home on Friday.

"Yesterday our office was notified by law enforcement officials that Governor Whitmer's name appeared on the Wisconsin gunman's list,” said Zack Pohl, deputy chief of staff, Governor Whitmer. “While the news reports are deeply troubling, we will not comment further on an ongoing criminal investigation. Governor Whitmer has demonstrated repeatedly that she is tough, and she will not be bullied or intimidated from doing her job and working across the aisle to get things done for the people of Michigan."

A 56-year-old man, who police believe is the suspect, was found in the basement of a nearby home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition, said Josh Kaul, attorney general.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Kaul says investigators are looking into whether this incident is related to court cases. The investigation is being handled as a homicide and possible case of domestic terrorism.