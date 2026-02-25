Governor Whitmer planning to address education & literacy at her final State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tonight, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her final State of the State address before the state legislature at the State Capitol in Lansing. She will outline her priorities for her final 10 months in office, including affordable housing, limits on medical debt, tax exemptions, and the state's education.

In a presentation of her budget recommendation, Whitmer outlined the 'Every Kid Read, Eats, Succeeds' plan, writing in part that "to set every student up for success, the budget recommends a historic, targeted investment -- the largest in Michigan history -- to help every child read." Additionally, the proposal continues record investments in education, setting students up to succeed from pre-K through post-secondary education.

Farmington Hills parents and school officials are hoping those numbers stick, while a political expert said right now, it's a pie in the sky.

In her budget for 2027, there's a $200 million allocation for continued free meals with the 'Every Kid Read, Eats, Succeeds' plan. That's a $250 increase per student, totaling over $10,000 per pupil.

"The total figures are numbers we haven’t seen," said Dave Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University. "We are again going to have an all-time high of dollars spent per pupil, and I think that suggests where the governor thinks priorities are."

$625 million: that's how much Governor Whitmer wants to put towards literacy here in the state. That money includes free Pre-K for about 68,000 Michigan kids.

"The number that’s earmarked for literacy is gigantic," Dulio said.

Farmington Hills Superintendent Dr. Kelly Coffin said the literacy investment will go mainly to staffing.

"This is great, and one-time money can go a long way. But return on our investment will be much better if there’s something structured in a way that continues," Dr. Coffin said.

Farmington Hills parent Charlie Riedel is hoping the $625 million for literacy sticks.

"It’s not just a thing you need to do to get through life, but it’s a thing that if you want to continue to grow and contribute to society, it’s something you have to be able to do," Riedel said.

"The republican house is going to take a look at the governor’s proposal...and offer an alternative, and they’re going to have to duke it out with the State Senate," Dulio said.

The Governor's State of the State begins at 7 p.m. tonight; you can watch it right here on Channel 7, and stay tuned for coverage on air and online.