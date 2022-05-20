Graduates of drug and mental health court programs celebrate second chance

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In Wayne County, an alternative to jail for those accused of crime has made all the difference. The focus being on treating substances misuse, mental health challenges and more.

This week, 18 graduates of a one- to two-year specialized program gathered to celebrate a major achievement.

36th District Court judge Shannon A. Holmes beamed with pride as the event began.

“I care about you and love you all.” said Holmes.

Their stories involve heartbreak and inspiration, taking part in the program that provides an alternative path to jail for crimes fueled by mental health issues, drug addiction and more.

“Went through years of homelessness and addiction for 15 years. I lost my children. I lost my sister.” said Carrie St. Charles, who overcame drug addiction.

Adding to that, Holmes told 7 Action News, “We have to look at the underlying issues that may cause people to commit crime.”

“There are several courts I oversee. Mental health court, drug treatment court, veterans court, human trafficking docket. I want to know physically what’s going on, how and where are you living? Do you have enough food to eat?” Holmes added.

Health care is also addressed. Victim specialist Alice Johnson plays a key role in supervising the program and is herself a survivor of human trafficking.

“They have a list of tasks, check in twice a week, go to treatment and get a sponsor (and) seek therapy.” Johnson said.

For St. Charles, the transformation is something she will always be grateful for.

“I’m a full-time mom now, had a healthy baby that’s 1-year-old. I’m just loving the mom life.”

Holmes tolds us she, too, draws inspiration from the people who’ve taken a second chance and made the most of it.