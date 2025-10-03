GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grand Blanc Township provided an update on Friday afternoon on the deadly mass shooting and fire at a church last Sunday.

The police chief and the township supervisor spoke at the press conference, where they also released some bodycam footage of the incident.

Bodycam video released in mass shooting and fire at Grand Blanc Township church

"Very courageous actions. This is what law enforcement is trained to do, and that is how law enforcement should respond to these incidents," Police Chief William Renye said.

Renye also released an updated timeline of the events, saying that the incident lasted just under four minutes in total. He said the Department of Natural Resources conservation officer was the first to arrive at the scene less than two minutes after the first 911 call, followed a minute later by the Grand Blanc Township officer.

"After time, I've had some chance to review the body camera footage. I've also had to review the call logs, and what we found is from the time that the call for service went out to our officers, this incident ended much shorter than 8 minutes, 3 minutes and 43 seconds," Renye said.

'Very courageous actions.' Police release bodycam video in mass shooting & fire at church

According to Renye, both officers are on paid administrative leave, which is protocol in situations like this.

The chief said that officers fired at least 10 shots combined — two from the DNR officer and at least eight from the Grand Blanc Township officer.

Grand Blanc Township police release bodycam video of mass shooting & fire at church

Four people were killed and 10 others were injured in the shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The suspect, 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford from Burton, was also shot and killed by responding officers. Police say he rammed a vehicle into the front of the church on Sunday morning, got out and opened fire.

Church leaders reflect on deadly attack in Grand Blanc Township, community support

Sanford is a veteran of the Iraq war who served four years in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

John Bond, a Navy veteran and loving husband, father and grandfather, was identified by family as one of the victims who was shot and killed while attending Sunday service.

Man killed in Grand Blanc Township church shooting was 'well known and loved'

"He was a well known and loved member of his family and active in his community. John was a Navy veteran serving for 9 years, a lover of golf and trains and always loved spending time with his family and grandkids," read a GoFundMe page created for Bond's family.

Want to help the victims? Police say the Elga Credit Union has created a fund called The Victim Compassion Fund #GrandBlancStrong. To donate, you can head to one of the 16 branches in Genesee County or click here.

"Unfortunately, we have become aware of fraudulent activity or scams that are working and we're working to stop them, but rest assured, our Victim Compensation Fund is a secure method for people to give. In addition to the Victim Compensation Fund, several foundations, including the CS Mott Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Flint and the Elga Foundation are working together to make sure that every victim of this tragedy, including our first responders, get the help they need," said Scott Bennett, Grand Blanc Township Supervisor.

Council candidate recalls 'very dark' conversation with Grand Blanc Twp. church shooter

Related: Resources are available for victims and the community throughout the week. They will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Henry Ford Genesys Health Club, and then Wednesday through Friday at the Grand Blanc Senior Center.

The father of the man responsible for the deadly mass shooting and fire at a church in Grand Blanc Township spoke briefly to 7 News Detroit on Monday.

"I feel so bad about the families that were affected by this, aside from ours. We’re not the only ones going through this devastation. We are beside ourselves," Sanford's father, Tom, said in the statement to 7 News Detroit

