How you can help with the recovery from the Grand Blanc church attack

(WXYZ) — As the Grand Blanc community comes together in the wake of the attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, there are a number of ways you can help out financially.
GoFundMe has launched a donation hub of fundraisers that they have verified as part of their process. You can find those here: Michigan church shooting relief: donate or fundraise
7 News Detroit has also verified a number of fundraisers ourselves. The links to those are listed below:
- The GoFundMe for Green's father-in-law can be found here
- The GoFundMe for Bond can be found here
Grand Blanc Township Police have also partnered with EGLA Credit Union to create the Grand Blanc Strong Victim Compassion Fund.