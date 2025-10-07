GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A vigil and community reflection event took place Tuesday night in Grand Blanc Township following the deadly mass shooting and fire at a church last month.

The event was held at Don Bachelor Field at Grand Blanc High School.



Brittany Toolis reports from the day after the vigil below:

Vigil and community reflection held after Grand Blanc Township church tragedy

On Sept. 28, a gunman crashed his truck through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township. He then opened fire and set the church on fire, killing four people and injuring 10 more. The shooter was also killed by police.

The vigil provided a cathartic moment as people came from all around to be together and share in the vision of "better together. There was strong emotion at the vigil and a focus on the insanity of the shooting.

Watch the event below:

RAW VIDEO: Vigil held in Grand Blanc after church attack

“It was such a tragedy and so many people were affected. It was so real because it as a half mile from my house. Usually, I can just say ‘well it’s far away. It doesn’t affect me.’ But the reality is it does affect me, and this violence is just, it’s just got to stop,” said Marjorie Gerber, who lives in Grand Blanc.

Some called for change.

“You know, something’s got to be done. I mean, automatic weapons and all this stuff’s out there and I know our politicians are out there debating that every day. But who needs an AK-47 to go deer hunting? Give me a break,” Grand Blanc resident Ronald Duke said.

Mike Duffy reports on the latest developments before Tuesday's vigil:

Vigil & community reflection follow Grand Blanc church tragedy

The event was a place for the community to grieve and heal together.

“We’re just very proud of our community. We know that mental illness is a problem and we know that this person probably would not have done such a horrendous act if he had not had mental illness. And so, we just pray for the whole community. We pray for his family and we’re here for the victims,” said Barb Swift, who lives in Grand Blanc Township.

WXYZ

State and local leaders gathered to drive home the message of the evening: better together.

“Evil came to our community. This evil was unannounced, unprovoked and most importantly unwelcomed. This is not the norm in Grand Blanc. We may have our issues and disagreements, but we are a diverse community that celebrates our differences,” Grand Blanc Community Schools Superintendent Trevor Alward said.

WXYZ

There was an emphasis on thanking the first responders who rushed toward the danger following the shooting.

“You are the steady hands in chaos, the calm in crisis and the strength that carries us when we cannot carry ourselves. You face danger with courage, you meet hardship with compassion and you serve with strength, humility and heart,” said Leigh LaForest, the president of the Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce.

WXYZ

Grand Blanc Township Supervisor Scott Bennett acknowledged the importance of the tragedy while striking a defiant tone.

“This is one of those defining moments for our community. And we want the families and the world to know that Grand Blanc will not be defined by this horrific act of violence. We will define it by our compassion, our unity and how we care for every person who has been touched by this tragedy,” Bennett said.

WXYZ

The community also wanted to emphasize the desire to put differences aside and come together united in the face of this tragedy.

