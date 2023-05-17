Watch Now
Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths, eliminating need for hearing

Posted at 12:39 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested late last year and charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022, slayings of four students at a rental home near the University of Idaho campus.

At the time, Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at nearby Washington State University.

A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for June 26, but now that will be skipped and the case will go directly to a district judge.

