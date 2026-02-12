Grand opening Thursday for new Planet Fitness in Detroit's Harbortown

A new Planet Fitness in Detroit's Harbortown neighborhood will host a grand opening celebration on Thursday.

The location is owned by EPIC Fitness Group, which operates nearly 70 Planet Fitness locations across Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.

The 13,520 square foot facility is located along Jefferson Ave. on Detroit's east side and is located in a former Rite Aid location in the Harbortown Shopping Center. It's the first location on the city's east side.

"As local franchise owners, we are committed to making a difference not only for the people who walk through our club doors, but for our community as a whole – and that starts with our youth," EPIC Fitness Group VP of Marketing Mary Scott said in a statement. "We deeply value our partnership with the Boys & Girls Club and are proud to support their mission throughout the year with different in club initiatives."

The grand opening will include giveaways, free food, free workouts for non-members, a donation to Boys & Girls Club and more.

This will be the fourth Planet Fitness in the City of Detroit. There is one on 8 Mile and Woodward, one in New Center as part of the Pistons Performance Center and one along Fort St. just west of Downtown Detroit.