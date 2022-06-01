Grand Valley State University and Littera Education partner to tutor K-12 students in Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Grand Valley State University’s (GVSU) NextEd Co-Lab and Littera Education have announced a new partnership to provide every K-12 school district in Michigan with research-based, proven-effective tutoring for students who need it the most.

The partnership joins, K-12 Connect, a tutoring initiative of GVSU with the Littera Education, an academic support platform that makes it easy for districts to design, implement and track the performance of high-impact tutoring programs. The result is tutoring on a large scale that is customizable to every student.

“This partnership will reshape academic support for Michigan students,” said Justin Serrano, founder and CEO,Education. “GVSU is already a leader in providing academic support to K-12 schools. Adopting the Littera Academic Support Platform will enable K-12 Connect to reach even more students and make it easier for Michigan schools to deliver high-impact tutoring.”

Created by GVSU in May of 2020, K-12 Connect provided Michigan families with tutoring during the onset of the pandemic. K-12 Connect recently expanded to work directly with schools, districts and community-based organizations throughout the state, providing high-dose 1:1 and 1:2 tutoring in all subjects and grade levels, with an additional focus on targeted reading support. GVSU employs, trains and equips the tutors with tools and resources, better preparing them as future teachers.

“We’re proud of the impact we have had so far bolstering K-12 education in the state. We know that high-impact tutoring has proven to accelerate student learning, and we are strengthening the Michigan teacher pipeline,” said Amirah Vosburgh, director of K-12 Connect. “Partnering with Littera is going to allow us to improve our service model and greatly expand our reach, ensuring that all students have access to support.”

Together, K-12 Connect and Littera offer Michigan students “high-dosage” tutoring, the only model that has been proven effective at accelerating learning. High-dosage tutoring means that students receive instruction several times per week, with the same tutor for the length of the program. Students and tutors interact in person or via real-time audio and video, which fosters relationships that support learning.

Several Michigan school districts have already begun tutoring with K-12 Connect; others can begin offering tutoring as early as this fall. For more information visit https://bit.ly/GVSULittera.