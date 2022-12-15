Grant Me Hope: 15-year-old Sandra loves coloring, swimming and Christmas

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Sandra, who loves coloring and doing arts and crafts.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Sandra wants to become a singer, artist or fashion designer when she gets older.

Sandra also enjoys swimming, dressing up, card games and spending time with friends.

Her favorite holiday is Christmas.

“She is very willing to share and loves to build new friendships,” says one of the people who knows her well.

She also tells MARE she hopes for a family with multiple pets.

MARE says Sandra would do best with two parents who are experienced and trauma informed. She would also do best as the only or youngest child in the home. Her forever family must also let Sandy maintain the relationship she has with her sibling.

