Grant Me Hope: Kevin loves playing video games and basketball, dreams of traveling to NYC

(WXYZ) — Like a lot of young boys, 16-year-old Kevin enjoys playing action-packed video games as well as board games.

In addition to games, Kevin enjoys playing basketball, football and soccer. He is described as a caring and helpful young man who appears quite shy when he first meets others.

He dreams of owning his own computer and wants to travel to New York. “I want to see the Statue of Liberty,” he says.

When he grows up, Kevin wants to become a police officer.

For now, he just wants to become a member of a forever family. He says he hopes to play sports and go to sporting events with them.

“Any family would be blessed to have Kevin,” a person close to him said. "That lucky family would get a young man who “has come a very long way. Being in his presence and allowing him to get to know you and vice versa speaks more than words on a paper. He has grown tremendously.”

Kevin wants a single male parent, a single female parent or a mom and dad. His new parent or parents should be experienced and able to give him the one-on-one attention he needs to thrive. They must be strong advocates for the services that will help Kevin function at his best, and they must be patient as Kevin adapts to his new environment. Kevin would do best in a forever family in which he’s the youngest child.

For more information on Kevin, visit the MARE website and you can view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.

