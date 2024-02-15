11-year-old Oscar is energetic, athletic and loves sports

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope Child this week is 11-year-old Oscar, a 6th grader who is energetic, loves staying active and playing outside.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Oscar is a creative kid who enjoys arts and crafts, sports, playing outside, swimming, bike riding and going on walks to the park.

“Oscar is such a sweetheart,” says an adult close to him. “He loves to stand up for justice, looks out for the little guy and wants things to be fair. He desperately wants a family that he can be a part of."

When asked what Oscar wants people to know about him, he said, “I am a good boy who is loving and sweet.”

MARE said Oscar would do best as the only child in his new forever family, but it’s not mandatory. His new family must be strong advocates for obtaining the services needed to help him excel. They must also be patient and willing to help Oscar feel safe in his new home and allow him to maintain his sibling relationships.

You can learn more about Oscar on the MARE website or on our Grant Me Hope page. You can also view a list of waiting children on the MARE site.