12-year-old London loves being a leader & helping others conquer their fears

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old London, who loves showing off her leadership skills when playing games and trying new things.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, London was even acknowledged for her bravery, kindness and leadership skills during summer camp.

"She helped her peer to overcome a fear that she shared to go across the zipline. She not only acknowledged her own fear, but she faced it while helping someone else along the way," one close adult said.

MARE said that London loves being outside, riding bikes and playing with chalk, and when's she's inside, you can catch her reading books or playing video games.

“London is a sweet child who has a quick smile,” says one of her close adults. “She is very patient and respectful toward others and appears to be beyond her years. She is very intelligent and supportive of those she holds dear. London has great interpersonal skills. She is very attentive during discussions and is able to manage conversations. She is a natural leader.”

London prefers a forever family who has one or two female parents. Although she wishes to be the only child, one of her close adults believes London would benefit from having a sibling in the home. Her new family should support and encourage London’s interest in extracurricular activities. The family also needs to be open to letting London maintain her important relationships including with her siblings.

For more information on London, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.