13-year-old Ashton loves music, creating video games and more

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope Child this week is Ashton, a 13-year-old fan of all things "Mega-Man."

He also enjoys drawing, playing video games and listening to Japanese music. Other talents include coding and creating video games, which are skills he hopes will lead him toward getting a degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.)

Ashton describes himself as someone who loves people, especially his older sister whom he calls "my favorite person on Earth."

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, M.A.R.E., says Ashton is quite intelligent with a great sense of humor. They said he can be "shy and slow at first. But once he warms up to you he's "silly and playful."

M.A.R.E says Ashton would do best with one or two parents who have a "strong support network." Additionally, he would do best as the only or youngest child in his new family.

M.A.R.E says Ashton's new parent or parents should be "patient, experienced and trauma-trained," and they should help him keep stay in contact with his sister.

M.A.R.E. also notes that the parent or parents should be prepared to make sure Ashton receives important services to help him grow.

If you'd like to learn more about adopting Ashton please call The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800) 589-6273.

For more about Ashton, visit the MARE website, and see a list of children available for adoption at their website and at our Grant Me Hope page.

