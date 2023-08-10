13-year-old Isaaiah is a self-described 'history nerd'

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Isaaiah, who is in 8th grade and loves playing video games.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Isaaiah loves playing basketball, and he wants to play football.

Other things he likes to do is talk to his friends, read fantasy books, and he says he's a "history nerd."

“Isaaiah loves history books, especially ones about the Roman Empire and dystopian books such as the Hunger Games,” says one of his close adults.

He also loves spending time outside, eating pizza, and playing on a team.

When he’s asked what he takes the most pride in, Isaaiah says, “How smart I am. I like to know fun facts – history – and to learn new things every day.”

“Isaaiah is a loving and sweet boy who wants to be adopted by a loving family. Isaaiah is extremely resilient and is able to have hard and complex conversations for his age while remaining optimistic," a close adult said.

Isaaiah should be in a forever family with one or two caring parents who are experienced and trauma informed. His new parent or parents must make sure that Isaaiah receives the services he needs. Isaaiah can be placed in a home with or without other children. He hopes for a forever family who has pets, especially dogs.

For more information on Isaaiah, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also learn more on our Grant Me Hope page.