13-year-old Serenity is a kind, smart and funny girl who wants to be a nurse

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Serenity, who is an 8th grader who is kind, smart and funny.

Serenity told the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange that she loves watching movies and eating popcorn, and in school, she loves studying social studies. Why? "Because you learn things about the past and who people actually were," she said.

According to MARE, Serenity wants to go to college at Central Michigan University one day, and would love to travel to Florida.

“Serenity is kind and thoughtful, and she will go out of her way to let you know she’s thinking of you through a small gift, note or phone call,” says one of her close adults.

Eventually, MARE said she wants to become a nurse.

According to one of her close adults, “Serenity is outgoing and vivacious. She is thoughtful. If she goes to the store, she will pick out items for the people whom she cares about. She is bright and observant. Despite experiencing numerous disappointments, Serenity has not given up hope on finding a family. She is resilient and strong.”

Serenity would do best in a well-structured household where she gets the supervision and attention she thrives on. She also would do best with a single female parent, two female parents or a mom and dad. Her new parent or parents should be patient, experienced and trauma informed.

They also must be strong advocates for the services that will help Serenity function at her best. In addition, Serenity should be the only or youngest child in her new forever family. Finally, Serenity prefers a family who has pets.

For more information on Serenity, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also learn more on our Grant Me Hope page.