13-year-old Tyina dreams of being a chef, baker or dancer

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this weekend is 13-year-old Tyina, who dreams of being a dancer, chef or baker when she gets older.

She's well on her way to being a baker, according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, as she's already cooking up brownies, cookies and cakes.

For her favorite foods, Tyina said she loves pizza, macaroni, spaghetti, salad, tacos and dessert.

Tyina says she pretty much likes all holidays. “I like to celebrate with others and all the activities that go with them,” she said. T

You'll also find her having a bunch of fun playing games like Uno, Twister or Life, and riding her bike, enjoying the outdoors.

“Tyina can be very empathetic and caring,” says one of her close adults. “She is a good at listening to others, using her critical thinking skills and likes to help others. Tyina enjoys talking about her future and the types of goals she has for herself like becoming a baker as she has a passion for baking desserts.”

Tyina would do well in almost any forever family, but her new parent or parents should be experienced. Tyina’s new forever family must make sure she receives the services she needs to thrive.

For more information on Tyina, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.

