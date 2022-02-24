13-year-old Tyler loves hiking, the outdoors and animals

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Tyler, a young boy who loves riding his bike, going hiking, and anything outdoors.

“He loves nature and exploring,” said one of the adults close to Tyler. “He enjoys spreading his knowledge to others and taking them on adventures with him through the woods.”

While he loves being active, he does take time to slow down, too, according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE).

Tyler likes to play card games, put puzzles together and watch cartoons and movies.

His favorite food is mac 'n cheese, according to MARE. He also loves being around animals. His favorite is a cheetah. He hopes his forever family has dogs.

“Tyler generally approaches new activities or crafts with a positive and enthusiastic approach,” says one of the people who cares about him. “He enjoys meeting new people and having conversations. He loves to be busy doing something and makes the most out of every moment.”

Tyler would do best with two experienced parents so he gets the one-on-one attention he thrives on. He also should be the only or youngest child in his new forever family. One of the people who knows him suggests that a family should be active and able to provide the consistency that helps Tyler excel. His new family must be strong advocates for the services that will benefit Tyler now and into adulthood. His worker adds that Tyler “would thrive in a home with pets.”

For more information about Tyler, visit the MARE website. You can also view a list of waiting children on their website, and on our Grant Me Hope page.