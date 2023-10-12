15-year-old AliciaMay loves music, wants to celebrate Christmas with a family

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old AliciaMay, who loves listening to music, especially country music.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), AliciaMay, who prefers to be called Allie, said her favorite after-school and weekend activity is to listen to music.

When she's hungry, MARE said you'll often see Allie eating tacos or pizza and then following it up with a serving of ice cream.

If she could visit anywhere, she'd get out of the cold weather in Michigan and head to Florida, where she'd love to experience a warm-weather Christmas.

When she gets older, Allie said she wants to be a police officer. Her three wishes? Own a car, attend a concert and celebrate Christmas any time with her family.

“I’d also like for my family to be patient with me and give me time to warm up. It would be nice if my future family will use positive reinforcement and not to give up on me," she said.

According to one of her close adults, “Allie can be described as a strong-willed girl who knows what she wants. Allie is a very sweet girl; she is helpful, kind and caring. She is easy to talk to and responds well with positive reinforcement.”

Allie would do best with a single female parent who’s experienced and trauma-informed. Her new forever family needs to make sure Allie gets any support she needs to flourish. Allie would do best as the only child in the home. Her new parent will need to be patient, supportive and understanding. Finally, Allie prefers a family that has pets.

For more information on AliciaMay, you can visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see other children featured on our Grant Me Hope page.