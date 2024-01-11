16-year-old Aiden wants to be an artist when he grows up

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Aiden, who loves playing with toys and spending time with his friends.

Aiden said he loves playing with LEGOS, and he also loves playing with Transformers.

I like to go to school. Math is fun because it's just fun to me. I really want to go to college too, to be an artist. I like to draw very much," Aiden said. "My paper crafts mostly are cardboard, but a paper craft is like a person."

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Aiden takes pride in his artwork.

He also loves skateboarding and playing football as a way to get some exercise.

“Aiden is a very bubbly teenager who loves to make jokes and be creative. He always wants to be the center of attention, and he is very funny and enjoys making jokes. Aiden does very well at communicating his wants and needs.

"I have a nice heart. I love giving people stuff because I never got stuff as a kid. I like to play with toys," he said.

A two-parent forever family would be best for Aiden, who would do well in a home with or without other children. His new parent or parents should be experienced, loving and patient. Aiden’s new family should allow him time and a safe place to regroup when he sometimes needs it. His family also needs to let Aiden maintain his sibling relationships.