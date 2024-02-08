16-year-old Halie wants to go to law school when she grows up

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 16-year-old Halie, who loves to spend time at amusement parks and loves having fun.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Halie loves riding roller coasters, going to the movies, and camping with her friends.

Halie said her friends would say she's "resilient, bright, smart, funny and beautiful."

She has two goals, according to MARE – going to law school and then cosmetology school.

MARE said that Halie is looking for a forever family that has animals and can give her one-on-one attention.

Halie would do best with a single female parent or two parents who are experienced and trauma-informed. Her new forever family must be fierce advocates for the support and services that will help Halie flourish. Her family also needs to be willing to let Halie maintain her sibling relationships. She will do best with a family who will be patient and understanding as she transitions into her new home.

You can learn more about Halie on the MARE website or on our Grant Me Hope page. You can also view a list of waiting children on the MARE site.