Grant Me Hope: 8-year-old Kailani loves writing poems, sunny days at the park

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 8-year-old Kailani, who has a playful spirit. She loves to get lost in her imagination, build lego creations, and dream magical stories about rainbow cats and pet unicorns, according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

Kailani loves to write poems and read, and imagines growing up to become an artist or a writer. She likes the freedom of a sunny day in the park, and getting ice cream after school.

Kailani and her brother, Marcell, are searching for a forever family, who will encourage their curiousity. MARE says they would thrive in a home with an experienced mom and dad or two moms.

Kailani and her brother, Marcell, are searching for a forever family, who will encourage their curiousity. MARE says they would thrive in a home with an experienced mom and dad or two moms.