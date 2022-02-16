Watch
Gratiot Ave. construction in Roseville will resume on Feb. 22

Non-union workers to restart road construction
Posted at 12:35 PM, Feb 16, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the Gratiot Ave. project will resume later this month.

According to MDOT, this is the final year of the project and it's expected to be completed by late fall.

The work will begin on Feb. 22. Crews will be rebuilding 1.7 miles of Gratiot between Common and 14 Mile in Roseville.

Work will include roadway replacement, water main and storm sewer work, sign replacement, signal modernization and ramp and sidewalk work to make the compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Traffic will be reduced to two lanes each way on Gratiot between Common and 14 Mile. Barrels will begin on northbound lanes at 12 Mile Rd. and southbound lanes at 15 Mile Rd.

