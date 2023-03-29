Gratiot Ave. resurfacing project kicks off Monday in Macomb County

(WXYZ) — A major construction project along Gratiot Ave. in Macomb County will kick off next week.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, $22.6 million will be spent to resurface Gratiot Ave. between 14 Mile and Wellington Crescent in Macomb County.

MDOT said the project also includes concrete curb and gutter work, drainage improvements, upgrades to sidewalks with Americans with Disabilities ramps, installation of new modernized traffic signals, signing replacements and pavement markings.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 3, northbound and southbound Gratiot between 14 Mile and Wellington Crescent will have two left lanes open while the two right lanes will be closed every day.

MDOT said every effort will be made to keep two lanes open as much as possible, but some lanes may have to close.

There will also be a full northbound Gratiot Ave. closure from Remick Dr. to Wellington Crescent later this year, but the ate has not yet been announced.

The project is expected to be completed by late fall.