DETROIT (WXYZ) — The westbound lanes of I-94 are closed at Van Dyke in Detroit after a gravel hauler hit an overpass Wednesday afternoon.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says crews are in the process of removing the truck. They will then assess the overpass for possible damage.

There's no timeline on how long that could take.

Michigan State Police say no one was injured. Traffic was backed up significantly Wednesday evening.

MDOT says the bridge will likely be closed overnight.