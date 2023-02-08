Great Lakes ice coverage is well below average; what are the impacts?

(WXYZ) — Ice coverage along the Great Lakes is significantly below average, according to the latest data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

As of Feb. 7, the average ice coverage on the Great Lakes is just 13.5%, and the average for this time of year is 37%.

When you compare the ice coverage from Feb. 7, 2023 to previous years on Feb. 7, it is below average. Ice coverage was 28.9% on Feb. 7, 2022, 18% on Feb. 7, 2021, 10.2% on Feb. 7, 2020, 42% on Feb. 7, 2019 and 55.5% on Feb. 7, 2018.

Breaking it down by each Great Lake, the ice coverage is below. The average ice cover per lake is in parentheses)

Lake Superior – 11.08% (15%)

Lake Michigan – 10.49% (10%)

Lake Huron – 18.42% (45%)

Lake Erie – 20.97% (60%)

Lake Ontario – 5.69% (5%)

The ice coverage for many of the Great Lakes had been in the single-digit percentages for most of the winter until a cold snap last week that spike ice coverage on much of the lakes.

Historically, the Great Lakes usually reach maximum ice coverage in the back half of February and the start of March.

Looking at previous years, these dates are when the Great Lakes reached maximum ice coverage.

2022 – Feb. 26

2021 – Feb. 19

2020 – Feb. 21

2019 – March 9

2018 – Feb. 11

2017 – March 14

2016 – Feb. 14

2015 – Feb. 28

2014 – March 6

2013 – Feb. 18

2012 – Jan. 22

2011 – Feb. 12

2010 – Feb. 8

Reduced ice coverage on the Great Lakes can have an impact on the state, as much of our climate and weather is driven by the seasonal behavior of the lakes.

According to the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments Center (GLISA) at the University of Michigan, one of the most prominent effects is the formation of lake-effect snow. Declining ice coverage means more open water, and with warmer surface temperatures, lake-effect snow could be increased. As air temperatures rise, GLISA said that will transition into lake-effect rain.

Also, GLISA said that many ecosystems in the Great Lakes depend on the ice, like plankton, which are more resilient when protected by a layer of ice.

GLISA says coldwater species like whitefish and trout may have to compete with warm water species migrating north into the upper Great Lakes.

"Declining ice cover could also stress whitefish reproduction in Lake Superior where ice protects eggs from winter storm disturbance," GLISA writes.