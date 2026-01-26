Great Lakes ice coverage more than doubles in the past week following cold snap

(WXYZ) — The arctic weather that has been hitting Michigan and much of the Midwest has also led to a massive increase in Great Lakes ice coverage.

According to data from the NOAA's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, the total Great Lakes ice coverage has more than doubled in less than a week.

Below is the percentage ice coverage for each of the Great Lakes and Lake St. Clair from Sunday, Jan. 25.



Lake Superior - 30.44%

Lake Michigan - 31.25%

Lake Huron - 51.61%

Lake Erie - 92.15%

Lake Ontario - 24.57%

Lake St. Clair - 99.9%

Great Lakes total - 41.29%

Looking back to a week earlier, on Jan. 18, these were the percentages:



Lake Superior - 7.05%

Lake Michigan - 14.34%

Lake Huron - 24.64%

Lake Erie - 44.69%

Lake Ontario - 4.19%

Lake St. Clair - 93.84%

Great Lakes total - 16.54%

The long-term average annual maximum ice cover for the Great Lakes is 52%