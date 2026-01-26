Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Great Lakes ice coverage more than doubles in the past week following cold snap

<p>CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 18: Ice covers Lake Michigan on February 18, 2014 near Chicago, Illinois. This winters prolonged cold weather has caused more than 88 percent of the Great Lakes to be covered in ice which is near the record of 95% set in February 1979. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</p>
(WXYZ) — The arctic weather that has been hitting Michigan and much of the Midwest has also led to a massive increase in Great Lakes ice coverage.

According to data from the NOAA's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, the total Great Lakes ice coverage has more than doubled in less than a week.

Below is the percentage ice coverage for each of the Great Lakes and Lake St. Clair from Sunday, Jan. 25.

  • Lake Superior - 30.44%
  • Lake Michigan - 31.25%
  • Lake Huron - 51.61%
  • Lake Erie - 92.15%
  • Lake Ontario - 24.57%
  • Lake St. Clair - 99.9%
  • Great Lakes total - 41.29%

Looking back to a week earlier, on Jan. 18, these were the percentages:

  • Lake Superior - 7.05%
  • Lake Michigan - 14.34%
  • Lake Huron - 24.64%
  • Lake Erie - 44.69%
  • Lake Ontario - 4.19%
  • Lake St. Clair - 93.84%
  • Great Lakes total - 16.54%

The long-term average annual maximum ice cover for the Great Lakes is 52%

