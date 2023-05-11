Great Lakes Pirate Festival returns to Mackinac Island this summer

Grab your eye patch and peg leg: the Great Lakes Pirate Festival is returning to Mackinac Island and Mackinaw City this summer.

The Mackinac Island Ferry Company said the festival will take place Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a day of food, drinks, live music and pirate contests on the island.

It will take place on the company's Mackinac Island Main Dock #1.

People can also take a Pirate Adventure Tour aboard the Good Fortune pirate ship. It will have water cannons for kids and a bar for adults, and will ferry passengers from Mackinaw City to the festival on the island.

The ship will sail at 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and then have adults-only cruises at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

The festival will also have a pirate contest where you can dress like a pirate, walk the plank and talk like a pirate, plus music from the Black Murray Band.

On the ship, there will be dancing, crew members dressed as pirates, pirate music and more.

Tickets and more information are available on the Mackinac Island Ferry Company website.