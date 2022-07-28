DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Greektown Heritage Festival and the Mo Pop Festival will be returning to the city of Detroit this weekend.
RuPaul’s Drag Race and Taco Showdown will also be returning to the city. Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:
Friday
- Rapunzel
- 8 p.m.
- New Center Park
- More information: blackandbrowntheatre.org
Saturday
- Harry Potter's Birthday Celebration
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canterbury Village
- Tickets: maingatetickets.com
- Greektown Heritage Festival
- Noon to 9 p.m.
- Greektown
- More information: greektowndetroit.org
- Mo Pop Festival
- Doors open at 1 p.m.
- Hart Plaza
- Tickets: mopopfestival.com
- Rapunzel
- 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- New Center Park
- More information: blackandbrowntheatre.org
- Mi-Sci Late Nite: Back to the 80s
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Michigan Science Center
- Tickets: mi-sci.org
- RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour
- 8 p.m.
- Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Sunday
- Harry Potter's Birthday Celebration
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canterbury Village
- Tickets: maingatetickets.com
- Mo Pop Festival
- Doors open at 1 p.m.
- Hart Plaza
- Tickets: mopopfestival.com
- Rapunzel
- 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- New Center Park
- More information: blackandbrowntheatre.org
- Taco Showdown
- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Shed 5 Flee, Eastern Market
- Tickets: tacoshowdown.com
Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.